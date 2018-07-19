Danica Patrick's largest coup as the host of the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night may have been getting her boyfriend to participate in a spoof of the movie I, Tonya.

She somehow convinced Aaron Rodgers to join her in the clip, which featured other Easter eggs as well.

Appropriately called Me, Danica – Patrick played both parts, those of mother and daughter.

“I’m the best driver that my sport’s ever seen. I drove a double axle better than anyone else. But the friggin’ judges were always against me,” she quipped in the opening.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback posed as her boyfriend, telling her he thought she was ''the prettiest girl in the world'' before kissing her – in a fantastic '80s frosted wig and all – as they leaned into a muscle car.

“That mustache is hot,” Patrick said.

Rodgers, who in the past has played his relationships closer to the vest, wore silver metal eyeglass frames, that fake mustache and styled his hair with one of those black pocket combs you may see at your grandfather's barber shop.

Allison Janney, the actress who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Tonya Harding's mother, LaVona Golden, introduced the clip.

Patrick, who retired from auto racing after May's Indianapolis 500, has continued to build her media brand. She started a clothing line, released a cookbook and cultivates her social media footprint with her now-famous yoga poses on Instagram.

