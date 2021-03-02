Adam Coy, a white Ohio police officer, has been indicted on murder charges in the December shooting death of Andre Hill, a Black man.

Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy has been indicted in the fatal shooting of Andre' Hill.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the Franklin County Grand Jury indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty.

The charges Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force, faces also include dereliction of duty for failure to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement Wednesday evening following Coy's indictment:

“The community was outraged by the killing of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, by law enforcement. The indictment does not lessen the pain of his tragic death for Mr. Hill’s loved ones, but it is a step towards justice. I thank the grand jury for their service.”

Council President Shannon Hardin also released a statement:

"Officer Adam Coy has been arrested and indicted for murder. Tonight we have partial justice -- true justice would be if Andre' Hill was still with us today. I'm appreciative for Attorney General Yost's cooperation and deliberative action. Officer Coy's indictment means that the appropriate authority plans to prosecute this case and will seek a conviction.



I look forward to continuing to push reform with the goal that no one loses their life at the hands of law enforcement."

On Dec. 22, Coy and another officer, Amy Detweiler, were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy removed his gun and fired it at Hill.

Though the audio was not recorded, Detweiler told investigators Coy yelled "there’s a gun in his other hand" before opening fire.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police did not find a weapon at the scene.

Coy was fired on Dec. 28.

Yost says Coy was arrested Wednesday evening. His first court appearance is scheduled for this week.

“The community was outraged by the killing of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, by law enforcement. The indictment does not lessen the pain of his tragic death for Mr. Hill’s loved ones, but it is a step towards justice. I thank the grand jury for their service.”