Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated.

The pop singer's representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the emailed statement said. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012.

While accepting the Grammy Award for album of the year in 2017 the singer confirmed she had married Konecki, her longtime partner.

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP