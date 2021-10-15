'AGT: Extreme' contestant hospitalized after stunt goes wrong

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin was reportedly hanging 70 feet in the air by his feet while in a straightjacket when something went horribly wrong.

WASHINGTON — Jonathan Goodwin, a contestant on "America's Got Talent: Extreme," has been hospitalized after he was injured during a stunt on set.

During a rehearsal Thursday evening for the spinoff series of the long-running NBC competition, "an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement to PEOPLE and EW.

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition," the statement added.

According to TMZ, Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air by his feet while in a straightjacket, with two cars suspended next to him that were swinging back and forth. He was reportedly supposed to free himself, then fall safely onto a mattress below. But TMZ reports the cars smashed together and Goodwin was sandwiched between them, before he fell to the ground.

Earlier this month, Goodwin tweeted that he was "in Atlanta rigging a new stunt which I’m super excited about! Cranes and cars and explosives oh my!"

The "Extreme" spin-off of "AGT" had been advertising that some episodes would be filmed outside Atlanta Motor Speedway.

I’m in Atlanta rigging a new stunt which I’m super excited about! Cranes and cars and explosives oh my! What’s everyone else up to? pic.twitter.com/Mxrf05JHjU — Jonathan Goodwin (@TheDaredevil) October 2, 2021

Goodwin previously appeared on the 15th season of "America's Got Talent," making it to the semi-final round of the hit NBC competition.