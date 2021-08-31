How to become an Airbnb host for relief workers, people displaced by wildfires

Anyone with an entire home or apartment can become a host and provide temporary housing to relief workers and people displaced by the wildfires raging in California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wildfires burning in California have displaced at least 42,000 people. The Caldor Fire alone has forced 25,000 of those evacuees to flee their homes and find shelter elsewhere. In times like these, Airbnb is offering a housing solution for evacuees and first responders and giving people the opportunity to help.

In 2012, Airbnb launched an emergency housing program through Airbnb.org that connects people impacted by disasters with hosts who are offering a free place to stay. Since its inception, thousands of people have participated in the program.

It also helps relief workers for major disasters like the California wildfires and Hurricane Ida, find a place to stay.

Want to help or take part in the program? Here's how it works.

Thousands of Airbnb hosts around the world provide free or reduced-cost stays for people affected by disasters.

Before we get into how to sign up, it's important to note Airbnb's requirements for hosts and how it protects its hosts.

How does a guest qualify for an Airbnb.org stay?

First and foremost, Airbnb screens all of its potential guests.

People seeking shelter who've been impacted by a disaster submit a request for temporary housing through Airbnb's disaster relief page.

The guests will undergo advanced screenings and checklists. Airbnb also runs guests against regulatory, terrorist, and sanctions watchlists.

When they're verified, they can book a free stay.

Airbnb occasionally partners with vetted nonprofits. These organizations have representatives who identify guests and facilitate their bookings.

What support will I have as a host?

Airbnb provides all of its emergency shelter hosts with property damage protection of up to $1 million. The company says although accidental damage is rare, it guarantees this protection to give its hosts peace of mind that if anything does happen, Airbnb has its hosts' backs.

Airbnb also provides free Host Protection Insurance that covers liability for personal injury or property damage claims up to $1 million.

How do I host?

Anyone with an entire home or apartment to offer can host free stays for people in times of crisis. Due to COVID-19, the company says shared rooms and private rooms are not eligible for the program.

To sign up, current Airbnb hosts and people who would like to start hosting can offer people free stays by visiting Airbnb.org and clicking "start hosting."

After you sign up, you can create a new listing that's exclusively available for free stays for Airbnb.org guests. People who are already an Airbnb host can offer their current listings at a discounted rate or for free.

Hosts will receive a request for a stay and it's up to the host on whether to approve it.

According to Airbnb, guests can reach out directly to ask to book your space, or nonprofit partners can contact you to book temporary housing for their clients.

Hosts are able to ask questions and chat with the potential guest before deciding if they want to approve the potential guest's request.