Judge in Alex Murdaugh trial to consider if the jury will see some witnesses at all

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues Friday with more testimony and continued debate over whether the jury will even be allowed to hear from certain witnesses.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's 1,700 acre estate in 2021. Murdaugh is a former prominent attorney who's also accused of taking millions of dollars from clients and the law firm where he worked.

Thursday Recap of Alex Murdaugh Trial

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the court heard testimony from the following witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Heidi Galore, a law operations lead for Snapchat social media app; Dylan Hightower from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office; and SLED Agent Katie McCallister.

Galore was on the stand to give the court a basic overview of the social media app that is used to send and receive short videos and messages. One of last things Paul Murdaugh did before his death was to create a short video of a friend’s dog that was being kept at the kennels on the Murdaugh family’s Moselle property. Paul’s friend Rogan Gibson testified on Wednesday he never received the video on the evening of June 7, 2021, but it was recovered from Paul’s iPhone after a data extraction was conducted by law enforcement. On the video, timestamped 8:44 p.m., Gibson testified he distinctly heard the voices of Paul, Maggie, and Alex Murdaugh. This is significant because Alex had said he was never in the area when Paul and Maggie were gunned down.

Hightower was the investigator from the Solicitor’s Office that actually found Maggie’s missing iPhone on June 8, the day after the murders. The described how he used the Find My iPhone app to locate the phone off the side of the road outside of the Moselle property.

McCallister was the SLED agent that took the phone into evidentiary custody and was assigned to search the residence at Moselle. It was her testimony that she was accompanied by Alex’s attorney Lee Cope and John Marvin Murdaugh while searching the house for evidence. McCallister testifies that although guns and ammunition were collected, she did not see evidence of bloody clothes in any of the bedrooms or baths in the house.

Judge Clifton Newman also heard in camera arguments from both sides – with the jury out of the room -- about the admission of evidence as it pertains to Alex’s motive to murder Paul and Maggie. It is the State’s position that Alex was so afraid his decades-long history of financial misdeeds would be uncovered, and that he was facing a civil suit in the death of Mallory Beach, that he panicked and killed his wife and youngest son to divert attention.

On Thursday afternoon, Newman heard testimony from Jeanne Seckinger, a partner in PMPED, Murdaugh’s former law firm. She was one of the attorneys that uncovered Murdaugh’s embezzlement of funds from the law firm

James Wilson, a personal injury lawyer and former friend of Alex Murdaugh. Wilson had worked a case with Alex Murdaugh, winning a combined verdict in the sum of $5.5 million for an injured man and his wife. The attorney’s fees and recovered costs in the case were to be split 50/50, with Wilson disbursing the checks. After writing the initial check Alex, Alex asked him to re-write his checks so that he might create an annuity. Alex then later contacted Wilson saying he was unable to structure the fees and wanted Wilson to write more checks to his firm and run the money through Wilson’s trust account. Of the $792,000 of money dispensed, Alex only returned $600,000. Wilson put up the remaining $192,000 and wrote the checks. Wilson later was later contacted by Lee Cope, an attorney in Murdaugh’s firm that the money was missing and that Alex had stolen it.

