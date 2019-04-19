LOS ANGELES — "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" are coming back to TV, live and for one night only.

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will star in re-creations of episodes from the influential sitcoms born in the 1970s.

Norman Lear, who created "All in the Family" and its spinoff "The Jeffersons," and Jimmy Kimmel are hosting the ABC prime-time special airing live on May 22.

Harrelson and Tomei will play Archie and Edith Bunker, with Foxx and Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson.

Ellie Kemper, Justina Machado and Will Ferrell also will appear, ABC said.

Ferrell and Lear are among the special's executive producers, with sitcom veteran James Burrows directing.

"All in the Family" was a TV groundbreaker, using comedy to explore controversial issues including racism.

Woody Harrelson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP