It all started with an argument over an Xbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An alligator was found in a closet during a robbery investigation, according to Columbus police.

Police said officers were called to a home on Miller Avenue on the near east side of Columbus around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a gun was pulled during an argument over the return of an Xbox.

While police were at the scene to collect evidence and conduct interviews, the alligator was found in the closet.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was called to the scene to retrieve the animal.

A spokesperson for the agency said the alligator is around two years old.

The Department of Agriculture said it is legal to have an alligator in Ohio as long as the owner has the proper permit. In this case, the agency said the owner did not have a permit.