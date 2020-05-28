Amazon's outage complaints spike in US as site temporarily goes down

Tens of thousands of users reported they weren't able to access Amazon on Thursday afternoon, according to Downdetector.

People across the United States reported having trouble accessing Amazon's website on Thursday afternoon.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors website outages, people first started reporting that they were having trouble accessing the website at around 3 p.m. EST. The outage topped out at more than 76,000 reports and seemed to be effecting both desktop and mobile users.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that some customers "may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping, however it has now been resolved."

Amazon has yet to say what caused the brief outage.

The Amazon outage came as many are stuck at home and using the online retail website to order and deliver items during the coronavirus pandemic.