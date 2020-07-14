Amazon unveils shopping cart that knows what you're buying

The cart, called Amazon Dash Cart, is the latest attempt by Amazon to shake up the supermarket industry and offer a solution to long checkout lines.

NEW YORK — Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. The grocery cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale to automatically detect what shoppers drop in.

It keeps a tally and then charges their Amazon account when they leave the store, no cashier needed.

Amazon said carts can be used through the Amazon app. Shoppers just scan a QR code, place their bags in the cart and start shopping.

The cart has some convenient features, including a screen at the top where shoppers can access their Alexa Shopping List to check items oﬀ and view their subtotal. In addition, every cart is equipped with a coupon scanner where someone can quickly apply store coupons as they shop.

Amazon’s cart will first show up at a new Woodland Hills, California, supermarket Amazon is opening later this year. The store will have cashiers, but Amazon said it wanted to give shoppers another option to bypass any lines.