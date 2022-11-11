Families of Americans who died inside Mexico City Airbnb demand company makes changes

On Oct. 30, Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence of Virginia Beach, along with Courtez Hall of New Orleans, were found dead in a Mexico City Airbnb.

Editor's Note: The above video originally aired Nov. 11, 2022.

The families of three Americans -- including two from Virginia Beach -- who died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City announced plans of legal action against the international homestay service on Thursday.

On October 30, high school friends Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall’s friend from New Orleans, Courtez Hall, were found dead in their high-rise Airbnb apartment while visiting Mexico for "Dia de Muertos," or Day of the Dead.

It was later revealed that the three died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims' parents were in New Orleans Monday with nationally-recognized attorneys Michael Haggard and L. Chris Stewart, who has represented the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Along with accepting full responsibility for their children's deaths, the families demanded that Airbnb mandate the installation of a carbon monoxide detector in every unit the company rents out.