Amtrak train that derailed in DC left from Norfolk

Officials said one person, an Amtrak employee, was taken to the hospital for a "minor medical condition."

WASHINGTON — One person was taken to the hospital after two Amtrak train cars derailed in the tunnel at the entrance of Union Station in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning.

In a statement to 13News Now, Amtrak said that shortly before 9 a.m., Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 86 "derailed while traveling at a low speed in the tunnel south of Washington Union Station. The train remained upright."

Amtrak said the train had been traveling from Norfolk.

Initially, DC Fire and EMS said that the accident was minor in nature and there were no reported injuries. Fire crews then began to work to reach the train, which had passengers onboard.

Just before 10:15 a.m., crews at the scene determined that it was two train cars that were derailed, but they were upright inside the tunnel just before Union Station. Firefighters were able to get aboard the train to communicate with passengers and get them removed.

At the same time, EMS began evaluating one person -- later identified as an Amtrak employee -- who was ultimately transported to a hospital to be treated for a minor medical condition. EMS said a passenger is also being evaluated at the scene.

Update Amtrak derailment. Passengers are being offloaded at L’Enfant Plaza station with the assistance of DC Fire and EMS personnel and are being escorted to a nearby hotel. We are currently evaluating 1 passenger. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/JlySxkumzm — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 11, 2023

Amtrak said the passengers were taken to L’Enfant VRE station and provided alternate transportation to Washington Union Station.

Amtrak said multiple train routes have been canceled or delayed due to the disabled train and that service is temporarily suspended between Washington and Richmond.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.