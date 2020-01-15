Another earthquake strikes Puerto Rico

USGS says it was a 5.2 magnitude.

When will it stop?

Puerto Rico was hit by another strong earthquake on Wednesday in the same area where a series of powerful tremors have killed people and destroyed property.

The United States Geological Survey says it was a 5.2 magnitude that struck off the island’s southwest coast, about 3 miles beneath the ocean floor.

There is no immediate word of additional damage, but most Puerto Ricans were just starting to piece their lives back together. The island’s electrical authority tweeted on Monday that power had just been restored to 99 percent of customers after the first quake struck last month.

The most powerful – a 6.4 magnitude earthquake – rocked the island on Jan. 7.

