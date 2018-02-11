Another heart medication is under recall because it could contain a cancer-causing chemical.

ScieGen Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Irbesartan Tablets. The company said the tablets are being recalled because of the presence of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA). The company said NDEA has been identified as a probable carcinogen, per the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

ScieGen said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product.

The tablets were sold in 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg dosage forms. They were labeled as Westminster Pharmaceuticals and Golden State Medical Supply, Inc. Irbesartan is used to treat high blood pressure.

Check this link for a list of lot numbers and expiration dates to see if you have the recalled drug. ScieGen said the recalled tablets are white and oval-shaped, stamped with SG 160; SG 161; or SG 162.

Even if it turns out you have the recalled tablets, the company advises you to keep taking them because of the health risk if treatment is ended without an alternative. Contact your doctor or pharmacist right away about another option.

Any adverse reactions or problems can be reported to the FDA.

A similar recall involving another heart medication was announced over the summer.

