HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -- Animal Adventure Park has been busy since its resident giraffe, April, became an internet sensation during her last pregnancy.

In July, the park announced that April is pregnant again, due to give birth to baby number five this spring.

Park owner Jordan Patch appeared on NBC's Today Tuesday morning to reveal that April's due date should occur in March.

Patch also revealed that Tajiri, April's baby who became the subject of 2017's viral frenzy, will be moved to a new home now that's he's growing up.

"Quite simply, he's progressing," Patch said on Today. "He's advancing. He's maturing and, naturally in the wild, young male giraffes leave the herd, which is called tower. They start their own nomadic bachelor life and he's going to be doing that."

Tajiri will join the Carolina Conservation Center in Raleigh, North Carolina at the end of October. Patch said Tajiri will be the new center's first giraffe.

