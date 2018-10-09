An Imperfect Union brings together two people on opposite sides of an issue to work on a project in their community. Watch full episodes on Facebook Watch every Wednesday at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Faye

Faye Alexander has felt heartache. All three of her children died before they turned 30. Two from health issues and the other from gun violence.

Qucell Walker was just 20 years old when he was shot and killed while walking into a convenience store in Macon, Georgia. More than two decades later, the case is still unsolved.

“Just as they bought guns, I was going to buy them too, once I found out who killed my son. But you know what? I didn’t need to go down that road. And I had to come to grips - if I had killed someone or got killed myself, what would that have solved?” Faye asked.

Now, Faye is known in her community as a woman on a mission to end gun violence. Her priority? Tougher restrictions put on gun ownership.

“I will always say until some members of the NRA lose a child, a family member that’s close to them, then they’ll understand what we mean by these guns being turned to just anyone,” she said.

Faye, however, isn’t a stranger to firearms. She’s a veteran who spent three years in the Army, but believes that high powered rifles have no place in civilian life. For those fighting for their Second Amendment rights, Faye said “we’re fearing guns being taken away but not lives. I’m confused."

Chris

Chris Waltz didn’t grow up around guns. The first time he held a rifle was in boot camp, but he was instantly hooked. He went on to serve two decades in the Army and Marines.

His love for the Second Amendment includes high-powered rifles like the AR-15, and in 2013 he started the AR-15 Gun Owners of America page on Facebook. The group now has more than 500,000 likes.

“I was the guy sitting at the kitchen table originally saying let me start a Facebook page...and we went from there,” he said.

Chris is passionate about his right to bear arms and when asked about the role of guns in mass shootings, he was quick to shift the blame.

“Let’s look at the real issue here. Don’t blame the inanimate object. When the planes hit the towers for 9/11, we didn’t ban airplanes."

Chris believes mental health reform and heightened security will help curb gun violence and mass shootings - not banning weapons.

“I personally believe they need to enforce the gun laws already on the books."

The Meeting

Faye and Chris met at the Harvest Cathedral food bank in Macon. It didn’t take the pair long to share their passions and swap stories of their respective time in the armed services, while they’re bagging canned foods.

Chris tells Faye about his organization. Faye respectfully tells him it’s hard for someone to understand her viewpoint until they’ve lost a child.

Watch the full episode to see how Faye and Chris' experience unfolds.

