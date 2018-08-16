Celebrities are reacting to the death of Aretha Franklin.

The "Queen of Soul," whose impassioned, riveting voice made her a titan of American music, died Thursday morning at home in Detroit, her niece Sabrina Owens confirmed to The Detroit Free Press. She was 76.

Here's what stars are saying about the late legend.

John Legend gave a "Salute to the Queen." He praised her as "The greatest vocalist I've ever known."

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

A seemingly shocked and broken-hearted Shonda Rhimes tweeted simply "Aretha."

Aretha. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen remarked, "There will never be another Queen of Soul, calling Franklin "the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift."

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

Sharing a photo with Franklin from 2012, Barbra Streisand wrote, "It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

John Stamos shared, "She was music. Soul, grace and respect!"

Charlie Daniels proclaimed that "The best of the best has departed."

The best of the best has departed

Rest in peace Aretha Franklin, the music you left us will

forever be a shining example of an exceptional God given gift.

You will be missed. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 16, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM