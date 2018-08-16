Celebrities are reacting to the death of Aretha Franklin.
The "Queen of Soul," whose impassioned, riveting voice made her a titan of American music, died Thursday morning at home in Detroit, her niece Sabrina Owens confirmed to The Detroit Free Press. She was 76.
Here's what stars are saying about the late legend.
John Legend gave a "Salute to the Queen." He praised her as "The greatest vocalist I've ever known."
A seemingly shocked and broken-hearted Shonda Rhimes tweeted simply "Aretha."
"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen remarked, "There will never be another Queen of Soul, calling Franklin "the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift."
Sharing a photo with Franklin from 2012, Barbra Streisand wrote, "It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."
John Stamos shared, "She was music. Soul, grace and respect!"
Charlie Daniels proclaimed that "The best of the best has departed."