Sports, politics and the Arizona Cardinals crossed paths Saturday with the announcement of the death of Arizona Senator John McCain. McCain was a huge Cardinals fan and he had his admirers on the team.

With his death, the organization and former members of the team shared their messages of mourning and of honor. McCain was considered by many to be an American hero.

The team issued a statement via team president Michael Bidwill.

Your legacy in our state and country will forever live on.



May you rest in peace, Senator John McCain.



Our thoughts are with all of @SenJohnMcCain’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U5GDs0qOUa — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018

Statement for Cardinals President Michael Bidwill on the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/c1tC7GUDJz — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 26, 2018

Statement from team president Michael Bidwill on the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/Zh72H58fNw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018

Receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who penned a tribute to McCain, also shared this via social media.

Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. pic.twitter.com/Tj87Hb8MtY — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 26, 2018

Former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu shared this:

Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians had a special memory of the senator.

Senator John McCain-Gone but never forgotten. A true American hero. RIP my friend!

One of my proudest moments as @azcardinals head coach was standing with you for our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/pbk8wTfwDK — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) August 26, 2018

The team’s head of media relations, Mark Dalton, shared this:

It was just over a year ago that Senator John McCain stopped by @AZCardinals training camp and visited w Larry Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer & Michael Bidwill.



Godspeed to an American hero who represented the best of what this country can be. pic.twitter.com/IFu2suGlYO — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 26, 2018

The state has lost an important figure. No matter the political affiliation or philosophy, there is no doubt how much McCain loved Arizona and its teams. He will be missed. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on the Rise Up, See Red podcast. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Stitcher Radio.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM