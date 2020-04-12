x
Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York

New York City police say at least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx.
Credit: TEGNA

NEW YORK — At least two U.S. marshals and a suspect were shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. but didn't immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the marshals’ injuries as not life-threatening.

The police department's public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals' Service office in New York City.

ABC7 and NBC New York reported that the suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was a wanted from Massachusetts. He is accused of shooting Massachusetts State Police Trooper John Lennon, 28, in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis.

This is a developing story.

