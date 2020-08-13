x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

nation-world

$26 million raised in 1st 24 hours of Biden-Harris ticket

The Joe Biden campaign said it more than doubled its previous one-day fundraising record after announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate.

WILMINGTON, Del — Joe Biden raised $26 million for his presidential campaign in the 24 hours that followed his announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

Biden's campaign said Wednesday that the sum more than doubled the campaign's previous record. It also received contributions from more than 150,000 new donors.

Harris is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.

Act Blue, the left’s online fundraising arm, reported taking in almost $11 million in the hours after the Harris announcement. The Biden campaign expects a massive haul from a Wednesday evening grassroots fundraiser.

With Democrats now close to matching the massive $300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and the Republicans reported in July, that could lend a competitive edge just as the campaign enters the home stretch.

RELATED: Trump tries to paint Kamala Harris as both too liberal and too moderate

RELATED: Biden and Harris appear together for first time as running mates

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Kamala Harris is eligible to be VP. Here's why social media posts claiming otherwise are false

RELATED: Donald, Ivanka Trump donated to Kamala Harris' campaign 3 times

RELATED: Sarah Palin offers Kamala Harris 6 lessons she learned about being a running mate

RELATED: Here's how to pronounce Sen. Kamala Harris' name

RELATED: Kamala Harris vice presidential run sparks pride in Washington's Indian American community