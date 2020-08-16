Biden and Harris offer condolences to President Trump after brother's death

Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris offered words of solace Sunday on Twitter to the Trump family.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert Trump died in a New York hospital Saturday night at 71, after doctors said he became seriously ill. President Trump, who visited his brother at the hospital Friday, said in a statement that Robert was his "best friend."

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," President Trump said in a statement. "He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Sunday morning, Democratic presumptive nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden sent condolences to President Trump on Twitter writing, "I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all."

Biden's running mate U.S. Senator Kamala Harris retweeted the remarks and wrote that she and her husband Doug "join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you."

It was a human moment amid what has been and will certainly continue to be a contentious race to the presidency as November elections rapidly approach.

Robert, the youngest of Trump’s siblings, was close to the president. In June, Robert Trump filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family which unsuccessfully tried to stop publication of a tell-all book written by President Trump's niece.