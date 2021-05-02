Biden team pitches US on big virus aid as Senate starts work

Senators are voting on a budget resolution to set the contours of the final bill.

WASHINGTON — Senators launched an all-night vote session laying the groundwork on President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package, as the White House is increasingly focused on selling the plan directly to voters.

Biden’s administration has done 60-plus interviews with national TV and radio shows. There have been spots on local TV news and briefings last week with more than 50 groups.

One of the main goals is to stop people from getting bogged down in the tangle of partisan deal-making and convince them that every penny of the $1.9 trillion package is needed.

