In her new book "Unhinged," Omarosa Manigualt Newman claims she was let go by the White House because she was trying to prove there are tapes with President Trump using the N-word on "The Apprentice."

Her claims regarding the tapes was first reported by The New York Times and The Guardian.

In the book, obtained by USA TODAY, Omarosa says she is now convinced her former mentor is a "racist."

The former White House aide and reality TV star says she has not heard the tapes herself, but claims sources have told her that audio exists and that Trump uses the racial slur.

“Apprentice” producer Bill Pruitt first claimed in October 2016 that there were tapes of Trump using the N-word and other slurs on the reality TV program. Omarosa competed in the show's first season.

In 2016, Mark Burnett, producer of "The Apprentice," would neither confirm nor deny the tapes exist, but said that even if they did, he couldn't release them because he doesn't control them.

In "Unhinged," which goes on sale Tuesday, Omarosa writes, according to the reports: "It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.’’

According to the Times, Omarosa continues: “Three sources in three separate conversations had described the contents of this tape. They all told me that President Trump hadn’t just dropped a single N-word bomb. He’d said it multiple times throughout the show’s taping during off-camera outtakes, particularly during the first season of ‘The Apprentice.’”

She writes, “I would look like the biggest imbecile alive for supporting a man who used that word.”

"Unhinged" by Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Gallery Books

Omarosa left the White House in December 2017. In the new book, she writes that she believes White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wanted to get rid of her because it was known she was trying to verify the tapes.

On Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "Unhinged" is “riddled with lies and false accusations."

Said Sanders: "It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

Here are the main takeaways from Omarosa – who, despite her villainous reputation from NBC’s "The Apprentice," where she first met Trump in 2003, portrays herself as a voice of reason and sanity in chaotic Trumpworld:

She now believes the president to whom she was loyal for 14 years is “a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.” His biggest personality flaw is a complete lack of empathy for others, she writes.

She believes the president is in “mental decline” and physically unwell.

She believes Vice President Mike Pence (a “Stepford Veep”) and his team “are simply biding their time until Trump is impeached or resigns.”

She believes a deeply unhappy first lady Melania Trump “is counting every minute until (her husband) is out of office and she can divorce him.”

More stunners from the 334-page memoir:

She didn’t leave the White House “kicking and screaming”

Omarosa, whose job was outreach to black colleges and universities and working on racial disparities in the military justice system, disputes reports that she had a noisy meltdown when she was booted from the administration by Chief of Staff John Kelly, without Trump’s knowledge.

Her theory on why she was summoned on Dec. 12, 2017 by the retired general (depicted as a control freak who isolated Trump by locking out the president’s friends and confidantes): She was trying to verify the existence of purported “Apprentice” tapes that producer Bill Pruitt claimed captured Trump using the “N-word” and other slurs. As a black woman on the first season, she wondered if Trump had used the word to defame her at the time. She says multiple sources confirmed the tapes to her, but it appears she still has never heard them.

Omarosa said she already had “one foot” out the White House door because of the “mishandling” of the riots in Charlottesville, Va., and other Trump acts she considered racist, such as his “insensitive” condolence call to the widow of a soldier killed in Niger. She also thinks Trump “hated” President Obama “because Obama was black” and says that one day, when she was making a case for abolitionist Harriet Tubman, Trump said: “You want me to put that face on the $20 bill?”

She says Kelly told her she had to leave because of “serious integrity violations,” which she denies. He said he wanted it to be a “friendly departure.” Had she been in the military, he said, she would have warranted a “court-martial.”

Concerns about Trump’s mental state

Trump, Omarosa says, has changed. “The Donald Trump of 2003 was as smart and as shrewd as he claimed to be,” she writes.

Donald Trump the president rambles, repeats himself and often speaks “gibberish.” He is given to “rages” when something upsets him. “I seriously began to suspect the president was delusional or had a mental condition, that made him forget from one day to the next,” she writes.

She claims the “street-smart” president is “just this side of functionally literate,” says he is “spoon-fed” talking points about legislation he doesn’t read and “has only a surface-level understanding of the content he’s signing into law.”

She thinks Trump’s “terrible health habits have caught up with him” and wonders if it’s possible his “Diet Coke habit” could have led to a “stroke” or “dementia.” She says she tried to express her concerns about Trump to family members and medical staff, only to be brushed off.

Trump’s obsession with his daughter

Several of the most cringe-inducing passages in “Unhinged” depict Trump’s seemingly sexualized relationship with his daughter, Ivanka. “As long as I’d known Trump, I’d observed the way he hugs, touches, and kisses Ivanka…I believe he covets his daughter.” And as for Ivanka, “I believe she exploits his fixation with her to get her way.”

On the other hand, she observed Trump belittling eldest son Don Jr., and writes that “Don Jr. was clearly terrified of his father.”

Melania exacts some revenge

What does the enigmatic first lady really think of her husband?

Omarosa recalls events over the years where Melania stayed behind and Trump “behaved like a dog off a leash…Only Melania knows the bargain she made in her own mind to tolerate her husband’s behavior.”

Melania did want her husband to win the presidency, according to Omarosa. “He had all the power, and she had none. That would change when she became First Lady.”

At the White House, Trump and his wife often aren’t on speaking terms, she writes. And she believes Melania’s “style rebellions” – including the Zara jacket that screamed “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” and which set off intense speculation – are directed at Trump.

“One person who knows better than anyone just how broken and flawed Donald Trump is? Melania. She’s been trying to tell the world all this time…I believe Melania uses style to punish her husband.”

Offers of a new job, for silence

Omarosa says that the day after she left the White House, Trump called her and claimed he did not know Kelly was sending her packing. She also got supportive calls, she says, from Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, and Trump’s son Eric and his wife, Lara. Lara offered her a job on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, with a caveat.

“Within twenty-four hours, Lara sent me a contract to work on the 2020 campaign for $15,000 per month…The (non-disclosure agreement) attached to the email was as harsh and restrictive as any I’d seen in all my years of television. It said that I was forbidden from ever talking about the entire Trump family or the entire Pence family, to anyone in the universe, for all of eternity.”

She declined. “I was done with Trumpworld.” And free to write “Unhinged.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM