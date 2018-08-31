Former President Bill Clinton said he is an Aretha Franklin groupie and he let the world know it Friday in a rousing 12-minute speech at her homegoing service.

"She worked her can off to get where she was," Clinton said. "She took the gifts God gave her and she kept getting a little bigger every day."

He summed up her life:

"She lived with courage. Not without fear but overcoming her fears. She lived with faith, not with failure, but overcoming her failures. She lived with power, not without weakness but overcoming her weaknesses. I just loved her."

Clinton, who along with his wife, Hillary, attended the service at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, said Franklin "decided to be the composer of her own life. ... And what a song it turned out to be."

"I was so glad when I got here and the casket was still open, 'cause I said, 'I wonder what my friend has got on today.' "

US President Bill Clinton (R) along with First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton award singer Aretha Franklin (C) with the 1999 National Medal of Arts and Humanities Award 29 September, 1999, at Constitution Hall in Washington, DC.

STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images

Franklin was dressed head to toe in gold at Friday's service, after wearing rose gold, blue and red outfits at other public viewings throughout the week.

He said his most enduring memory of her "was almost happenstance."

"I was there at what turned out to be the last public singing she ever did. At Elton John’s AIDS benefit last year in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Harlem just a couple blocks from my office."

Clinton said he showed up early and Franklin was sitting there, "obviously desperately ill."

"She stood right up and said, 'How you doin' baby?' And I said, 'Well, I'm doing better now."

He said she replied, "Look at me. I got thin again," and went on to sing "not one, not two, not three songs. ... She sang for 45 straight minutes."

Clinton said Franklin told the crowd that she had just gotten a good medical report.

"I have no idea if it was true," he said, but Franklin wanted the audience "to sit back and feel good and not worry about how long she was gonna live."

He praised Franklin for remembering the names of gospel singers, musicians and others who she felt were underappreciated, naming them in her autobiography and giving them their due.

He noted that music fans ended up buying records, then tapes, "then you had to have a tape deck, CDs and then you had to have a CD player" and now little phones.

"If you are as ancient as I am it seems incredible, all the music in the world right here," holding up his cell phone before turning on the music and walking off the stage.

Clinton's relationship with Franklin stretches back to at least 1993, when she performed at his inaugural ceremonies.

In May 1999, Franklin performed for Clinton at the White House Correspondents Association's annual dinner, and later that year, the president awarded her with the National Medal of Arts and Humanities during a White House ceremony.

