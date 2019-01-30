Woody and Buzz Lightyear are not only making some new friends in "Toy Story 4," they're welcoming back an old one too.

"Toy Story 4" will mark the first appearance by Woody's love interest, Bo Peep, in 20 years. She was last seen in Toy Story 2, which premiered in 1999. In "Toy Story 3," It's mentioned that she was sold in a yard sale, and our star crossed lovers were separated.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” said “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley in a release from Walt Disney Studios. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

Details about how the two reunite are being kept secret for now, but according to Walt Disney Studios, when they reunite "under unlikely circumstances, they realize they've grown worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy."

Disney Pixar posted on social media about the shepherdess' return on Monday, with a picture of Bo Peep in a sleek new jumpsuit.