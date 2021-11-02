Boston, Cincinnati elect Asian Americans for mayor for 1st time

Boston voters elected an Asian American as its mayor for the first time, choosing Michelle Wu. Cincinnati picked Aftab Pureval. Seattle could follow suit.

For the first time, Boston has elected a woman and person of color as mayor. Michelle Wu, 36, the first Asian American city councilor there, defeated fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George, 47, an Arab Polish American Tuesday.

Wu, who is Taiwanese American, seemed the favorite especially after getting a coveted endorsement from acting mayor Kim Janey, who was elevated to the post when the former mayor resigned. Janey was the city’s first Black and first female mayor.

It wasn't just Boston where mayoral history was made Tuesday for Asian Americans. Aftab Pureval, the son of a Tibetan mother and Indian father, won the mayoral race in Cincinnati. The 39-year-old is the city's first Asian American mayor.

In Seattle, Bruce Harrell, 63, became the first Asian American mayor by appointment in 2017 after Mayor Ed Murray resigned over child sex abuse allegations. Less than a week in, Harrell, who is second-generation Japanese American and Black, decided to continue serving on the City Council instead. Now, he has a solid shot at being elected into the position. He faces M. Lorena González, City Council president.

The AAPI Victory Fund, a Super PAC that mobilizes eligible Asian American and Pacific Islander voters and candidates, has endorsed Pureval and Wu (They never heard back from Harrell’s campaign about a meeting). The fact these three candidates made it this far is historic and pivotal, said Varun Nikore, AAPI Victory Fund president.

“It’s a layer of elected office that had typically gone unnoticed by most folks in our community,” Nikore said. “It’s going to be a giant magnet for other folks who are looking for stepping stones for higher political office ... You’re going to now see a new career path in politics for AAPIs.”

As mayor, they each can lay a foundation for greater representation with who they select for their staff or as key decisionmakers.

“If your community is well represented, then you create a legitimate pipeline pathway for public service whether it be political office, whether it be appointed office, whether it be just appointing more AAPIs on boards and commissions,” Nikore said. “By being proactive at those levels, it really is this ripple effect that lasts — in some cases — decades.”

James Lai, an ethnic studies professor at Santa Clara University whose specialties include Asian American and urban politics, said these mayoral races are a “beautiful” microcosm of how Asian Americans are a growing political force. Since the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965 became law, Asian American communities have continued to emerge in regions like the Midwest and the Northeast.

“In fact, in the last 30 years, the fastest growing region for Asian Americans, according to the last three censuses, is the South region,” Lai said.

The Reflective Democracy Campaign, which looks at diversity in political leadership, recently released a study that found Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up over 6% of the U.S. population but less than 1% of elected offices.

The presence of Asian American leaders in small and medium size suburbs, however, is another story, one worth paying attention to. Lai, also author of “Asian American Political Action: Suburban Transformations,” points out that more Asian Americans are getting appointed as mayors or taking the majority of city council seats.

Nikore, of the AAPI Victory Fund, believes the pandemic-sparked racism that pushed American and Pacific Islander voter turnout in the 2020 election will continue. Candidate wins will also dispel stereotypes that Asians don’t “belong.”

Pureval confronts the foreigner stereotypes head-on, often introducing himself as “a brown dude with a funny name.” Perceived political liabilities like ethnicity can be strengths too, he added.