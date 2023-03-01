What to expect from Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing Tuesday

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spoke with a criminal defense attorney in Monroe County about the Idaho murder suspect's extradition hearing this afternoon.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's first court date will likely be quick, and uneventful, says criminal defense attorney Brett Reigel. He's with ARM Lawyers based here in Stroudsburg.

"The extradition hearing is just about getting the person from what's called the asylum state, which in this case is Pennsylvania, to the state where the alleged action happened."

We know from the attorney representing Kohberger, Jason Labar, that he intends to waive this extradition hearing, making this court appearance largely a formality.

But what would happen if he chose not to waive it?

"Then there would be a hearing, and the judge would be looking basically to make certain that all of the paperwork was in order on the warrant, and then there would have to be proof that this is in fact, the defendant, this is the Bryan Kohberger or that they are seeking in Idaho."

Reigel says - since Kohberger is already in custody, being held without bail, it makes sense that he'd want to keep the process moving and get back to Idaho as quickly as possible.

Then he can start fighting the charges against him.

"I mean, the first step is to learn what the Commonwealth or in this case the state of Idaho has, you can't really begin to develop your strategy, because as the defendant, you don't have anything you have to prove. It's all on the [state.] So you want to determine what the strength of their evidence is, and then decide how you're going to mount the defense against it."

So far, police and prosecutors have remained tight-lipped about the investigation, citing Idaho state law: certain court documents have to stay sealed until Kohberger is physically back in Idaho.

But police have said, DNA found at the crime scene, and the car Kohberger drove from Idaho to the Poconos, helped them identify Kohberger as their suspect.

Reigel says there's likely more evidence detailed in those sealed court documents.

"I would expect. Witnesses, surveillance cameras, cell phone, location, data, things of that nature."