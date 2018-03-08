GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- By now you've probably heard about the 'In my feelings' challenge stemming from a popular song by hip-hop artist Drake.

The challenge has been going on for a while with participants of all ages and backgrounds. The challenge has spread around the world via social media. Mainly, because once someone does the challenge they post it to their social media account.

And like any viral challenge that spreads on social media, danger becomes the biggest concern after many of the posts show people jumping out of their car or driving unbuckled.

That's why the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has put its own spin on the challenge and they're asking people to BUCKLE UP and STAY IN THEIR CAR! Yes, you really have to tell people this.

ODOT posts safety messages on what they call 'work zone Wednesday' and this week it was about safety involving the 'In my feelings' challenge.

Their facebook caption says it all: "Keke, are you driving? Then buckle up and pay attention because you've got us in our feelings over all this unsafe driving."

