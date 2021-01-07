1 person rescued, several injured after building collapse in Northwest, DC Fire says

Four workers who were involved were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

WASHINGTON — A building on Kennedy Street in Northwest, D.C. collapsed Thursday afternoon, injuring several construction workers, DC Fire and EMS said. One man was rescued by emergency crews.

According to officials, the major building collapse happened just before 3:30 p.m. at 916 Kennedy Street, NW.

DC Fire and EMS tell WUSA9 the five-story building that collapsed was currently under construction. The building collapse occurred as severe weather swept through the DMV area.

DC Fire and EMS officials actively engaged in a rescue effort to reach and remove the one trapped male worker. As of 4:55 p.m., crews successfully removed the trapped worker and transported him to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four workers who were involved were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two nearby homes in the area have been evacuated for precaution, officials said.

🚨🚨MASSIVE DC Fire and EMS scene at Kennedy Street Building collapse… We’re looking at 10 Firefighter’s on the pile @WUSA9 @CBSNews #breaking pic.twitter.com/seN7c79fjO — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 1, 2021

Victor Villatoro, a neighbor in the area, spoke with WUSA9's John Henry detailing that the building was under construction for the last year before it collapsed.

"All of a sudden it started thundering and raining...then the building just collapsed," Villatoro said. "It sounded like a big boom boom boom. Like a big bomb. I'm just shocked."

News of the building collapse in the District comes just a week after six people were left injured after a collision causing a pedestrian bridge to collapse in Northeast, D.C.

The bridge collapse caused major backups on DC-295 (which turns into I-295 in Maryland), D.C. Fire and EMS said.

There were no life-threatening injuries to report and there were no reports of anybody trapped in the debris left along the interstate. The aftermath of the bridge collapse had traffic backed up for miles as drivers are searched for alternative routes to avoid the area.