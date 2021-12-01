Police respond to BWI after 'suspicious message' found on Southwest Airlines flight from Pheonix, officials say

Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MDTA Police) said there is no credible threat for Southwest Airlines Flight 2104.

BALTIMORE — A heavy police presence with flashing lights surrounded a plane on Monday that had landed at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport after a cross-country flight from Phoenix, Arizona.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MDTA Police) said there is no credible threat for Southwest Airlines Flight 2104 where a "suspicious message" was found on the plane before it landed.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft was parked at a remote area of the airfield. Passengers were offloaded safely from the aircraft on to shuttle buses, and brought to the airport terminal," said MDTA Police in a statement.

There were no injuries related to the incident, said MDTA Police.

The investigation into the suspicious message has been closed.