Child's car sign signaling for help was actually a prank, troopers say

The handwritten sign said, "help me she's not my mom!! help!!"

The California Highway Patrol sent out a warning to parents after a child's alarming sign turned out to be a prank.

CHP-South Sacramento said officers got a call Saturday evening about a young girl in the back seat of a car holding up a piece of paper asking for help. The sign said "help me she's not my mom!! help!!"

Troopers and a K-9 unit stopped the car near Stockton for a "high risk enforcement stop." CHP said it determined the child had made it all up and "thought it was a fun thing to do."

CHP said that the mom was unaware of what her daughter was doing. She and the child were allowed to leave the traffic stop.

"This is a reminder that parents need to be aware of what their children are doing in the back seat at all times," CHP said on Facebook. "Six CHP units were assigned to this call instead of responding to legitimate calls or patrolling their beats because of this hoax."

What other people are reading right now: