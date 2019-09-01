A surfer suffered leg bites but survived a shark attack on California's Central Coast.

The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reports 19-year-old Nick Wapner was bitten around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the waters off Montaña de Oro State Park.

Park Ranger Supervisor Robert Colligan tells the newspaper that Wapner reported being attacked by a 15-foot great white shark that clamped down on his right ankle and then up to his left thigh.

Colligan says Wapner kicked free of the shark and got himself to a hospital, where he received about 50 stitches to close his wounds.

Wapner is a student at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Warning signs have been posted on beaches in the area 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles.