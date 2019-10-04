A Canadian family going home from Florida tried to bring something unusual back with them: a body.

The Toronto Sun reports on April 1, a mother and son were stopped at the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. In the backseat was the body of an 80-year-old man.

He had been dead for at least two days, paramedics told CTV.

The Sun said the man died during the trip north from an apparent heart attack. His wife and 60-year-old son, however, thought U.S. health care and sending the body back were too expensive, so they kept driving.

The National Post said there were no signs of violence to the body, and an autopsy was to be performed.

No charges were immediately filed.

