A Canadian man said he strangled his two daughters because he did not want them to grow up knowing he had killed their mother.

In his confession, Jacob Forman, 35, told police that he killed the girls because he thought it would be better for them to go to heaven than live in a world where their father killed their mother, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and other news outlets reported.

Forman was sentenced this week to life in prison for the 2017 killings of his wife, Clara, 33, and their daughters, Yesenia and Karina, both younger than 10. His sentencing was held in British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday.

Prosecutors said the slayings happened in December 2017 at the family’s home near Kelowna, British Columbia. Investigators said Forman became enraged when his wife confronted him about his drinking, and he responded by hitting her three times in the head with a sledgehammer.

When their daughters asked about their mother screaming, Forman told them that she wasn’t feeling well. He took the girls out to shovel snow and then to church, prosecutors explained.

Prosecutors said he later choked both to death after they had returned home, telling them they were going to play a game that would be fun and make them pass out, FOX News reported.

Forman has no chance of parole for 35 years after pleading guilty earlier this month to the second-degree murder of his wife and first-degree murders of their daughters.

Clara's sister, April Carlson, told the CBC in an interview last week after the guilty pleas that she and her parents still cared very deeply about Forman.

"We don't look at Jacob as only a perpetrator. We look at Jacob as a person going through this with us, with an enormous amount of pain that we can't even understand," Carlson said. "We trust that justice will prevail."