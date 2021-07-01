U.S. Capitol breach raises questions on police response

There are many questions following protests on the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, including how people were able to get into the facility.

NORFOLK, Va. — An unforgettable moment in American history is spurring questions about the response by U.S. Capitol police and security at the U.S. Capitol building.

Trump supporter extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday. Rioters clashed with Capitol Police officers before breaching Senate chambers. The attack forced lawmakers to pause the certification process of the Electoral College vote and evacuate.

“I think the whole situation is disgraceful, and it’s something, as a retired FBI agent, I thought I would never see,” said Steve Foster.

Foster is a former FBI agent supervisor and said the Capitol Police plan for large crowds.

“But sometimes your plans are not going to effective if your crowd is just too massive,” he said.

The U.S. Capitol building was placed on locked down.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam deployed members of the Virginia National Guard around 3:30 p.m. President Trump enlisted the National Guard a few minutes later.

Many people are wondering why protestors were not met with more force.

“At some point, a decision has to be made to what level of force is used to protect the Congress and staff,” said Foster, who cited gunshots and people rushing officers with weapons as examples when more force may be used.

Another former FBI agent, who did not want to be named, said the Capitol Police were not prepared.