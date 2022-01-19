Bronx-raised Cardi B offers to pay NYC fire victims' burial costs

"I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," the rapper said.

NEW YORK — Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire that ripped through a New York City high-rise.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning rapper had offered the financial relief for victims of the fire in the Bronx, where she grew up.

Many of the victims had ties to Gambia, and families of several of the victims planned to bury them in their West African homeland. Cardi B has committed to paying the repatriation expenses for the victims who will be buried in Gambia, the mayor's office said.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B in a statement. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The fire, which was New York City's deadliest in three decades, was sparked by a faulty space heater, according to authorities. Of the 17 victims, eight were children as young as 2 years old. All of those who lost their lives collapsed and were overcome by smoke while trying to descend the building's stairwell.