Carrie Underwood is showing!

The singer showed off her baby bump in an Instagram on Saturday just days after she revealed she is expecting another child.

Underwood shared the happy news while announcing her upcoming tour Wednesday morning.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," Underwood said at the time.

Now, Underwood is letting her photo do the talking, with an Instagram of her onstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with a visible baby bump.

"@ opry," Underwood captioned the photo with three heart emojis.

Underwood has not said when she is due to give birth.

