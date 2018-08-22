A voluntary recall for cat food that may be contaminated with listeria has been expanded. Both animals and humans could become infected.

In a post on the Food and Drug Administration website, Radagast Pet Food of Portland, Ore., said the recall involves all varieties of Rad Cat Raw Diet. Radagast said it is conducting the recall out of an abundance of caution after contamination was found at its facility.

Here are the affected products. They have a lot number of 62763 through 63101, and best by dates between Oct. 19, 2018, and Dec. 3, 2019 -- both of which can be found on the bottom of the container.

Best by and lot numers of Rad Cat Raw Diet pet food can be found on the bottom of the containers (Credit: Radagast Pet Food, Inc.)

* Rad Cat Raw Diet Grass-Fed Beef Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

* Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

* Rad Cat Raw Diet Pasture-Raised Lamb Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

* Rad Cat Raw Diet Natural Pork Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

* Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

* Rad Cat Raw Diet Pasture-Raised Venison Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Grass-Fed Beef Recipe is one of several varieties of food recalled on Aug, 21, 2018. Other varieties have similar, but different color packaging (Credit: Radagast Pet Food, Inc.)

Radagast said animals can suffer serious and potentially fatal infections if they eat the food, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscular or respiratory signs and anorexia.

Humans that handle the food or touch surfaces that were exposed to it could also be at risk. Radagast said animals can also shed the listeria through their feces, onto their coats and into the home, thus creating another exposure risk.

Listeria can cause severe and potentially deadly infections, with newborns, pregnant women, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems among the most susceptible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Listeria infections in pregnant women can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and pre-term labor, and the infection can be passed to the unborn baby.

Other people are likely to suffer a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches, the CDC said.

Thorough handwashing is urged to prevent infection. Owners whose pets have eaten the recalled food are advised to contact their veterinarian.

There have been no reports thus far of animal or human illnesses related to this recall.

Consumers who have the recalled food are urged to return them for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Radagast Pet Food, Inc. at 1-877-567-3001 Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or at www.RadFood.com.

