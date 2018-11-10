Shelby County, Tenn. — A grand jury has indicted two men on child rape charges after a mother discovered cell phone video of them abusing her 9-month-old daughter, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General's office.

Isiah Dequan Hayes, 19, and Daireus Jumare Ice, 22, were reported to authorities on Oct. 14, 2016 after the baby's mother found video of a male acquaintance performing sexual acts on her daughter.

Investigators said Hayes was in the video and that Ice made the video.

They are both charged with aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and are being held in the Shelby County Jail.

