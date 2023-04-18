Iconic Atlanta pastor Charles Stanley dies

Dr. Charles Stanley was a powerful pastor at the First Baptist Church of Atlanta. His organization In Touch Ministries reached millions across the world.

ATLANTA — The First Baptist Church of Atlanta community is mourning the loss of arguably Atlanta's most prominent pastors who was the driving engine of one of the largest faith organizations in the world. Dr. Charles Stanley died at the age of 90.

Stanley led the church for 51 years. In Atlanta, he was known as one of the most distinguished faith leaders in the city's history. Stanley founded a new way of life and faith with his organization In Touch Ministries which became a global conglomerate. He would ultimately become a power house in his devotion.

The church said he will be truly missed as his reach extended far beyond the metro area.

At this time, his family has requested that the memorial service honoring his life be private. A public repose will be held Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the church he pastored for decades.

He is survived by his daughter Becky and his son Andy, along with his sister Susie, the church community said.

His son Andy Stanley would become a part of the largest congregate in Atlanta. He is currently a pastor at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta. His scriptures had a new take that differed than the original beliefs of his father. He would then follow the legacy of his father to also get a television program on metro Atlanta networks.

Stanley was born on September 25, 1932 in Virginia. The church said he first got a calling to ministry at 14. He would then go to school in Texas to get his degree in divinity. He moved to Atlanta to get his doctorate degree in theology.

Stanley preached all over the country -- from Ohio to Florida before landing in Atlanta.

His show, "The Chapel Hour," aired on 11Alive in the '70s. The show would then be syndicated nationwide. It was renamed to "In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley," where he taught the country about the bible. The show still currently airs on 11Alive.

The show, which reached more than millions of homes, would then lead to the growth of his ministry as a separate non-profit organization called In Touch Ministries in the early '80s.

He would become the driving force of one of the largest ministries in the world.

"From that point on, Dr. Stanley tirelessly sought out and employed innovative technologies to send the message of Jesus Christ to the ends of the earth," his biography reads.

Stanley was the country’s longest-serving pastor with a continuous weekly broadcast program. His teachings were heard in more than 127 languages around the world at the time of his death.

In Touch Ministries would truly change the lives of many.

He was noticed for his work and organizations winning multiple awards and honored in many organizations.

The Atlanta pastor was also recognized for selling more than 10 million copies of his books. He published his last book this year.

Stanley was also known for his love of photography, according to church officials. His images from his personal travels fill the walls of In Touch Ministries’ Atlanta headquarters.

According to the In Touch Ministries website, the trips were a special time for Stanley to commune with the Lord. He let his faith speak through the photos he took.

He lived and gave his life to fulfill the current message which is listed in Acts 20:24: “Life is worth nothing unless I use it for doing the work assigned me by the Lord Jesus—the work of telling others the Good News about God’s mighty kindness and love.”

The City of Atlanta and Mayor Dickens also issued a statement regarding the passing of Stanley:

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of one of Atlanta’s most influential faith leaders, Dr. Charles Stanley, pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church. Dr. Stanley was known for his ability to make the scripture accessible to believers and would-be believers, alike. With Atlanta as his base, he created a global broadcast ministry that eventually reached people in 150 countries. Today I join Atlanta and those he reached around the world in offering prayers of condolence to the entire Stanley family as well as the In Touch Ministries family."

Those who would like to pay their respects in person can do so on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Atlanta.

The family asks that donations be made to the ongoing mission of In Touch Ministries instead of flowers.