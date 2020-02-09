Cher raised $2 million for Biden campaign at LGBTQ fundraiser, reports say

She has supported Biden since the primaries in February, and has criticized Trump to her more than 3.8 million Twitter followers.

WASHINGTON — Singer and actress Cher raised nearly $2 million for the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris during an LGBTQ themed virtual fundraiser on Monday, according to reports.

Cher alluded to her hit song “Believe” when she asked the crowd if they “believe in life after Trump,” according to NBC News.

She has supported Biden since the primaries in February, and has criticized Trump to her more than 3.8 million Twitter followers.

The Hill said that the event, which had bout 500 attendees, also featured gay politicians including former South Bend, Indiana Mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).

During the event, Cher talked about the first time she met Biden in 2006, according to USA Today. She said it was "love at first speech," so she decided to go to his office and grill him on important topics.

"I asked him really pointed questions and unlike most politicians, Joe actually listened to me and cared (about) what I had to say," Cher said during the fundraiser.

“I said, sink or swim, I’m with him, I’m ridin’ with Biden," Cher added. "It sounds corny, but that’s what I said.”

During his remarks, Biden pledged to sign the Equality Act in his first 100 days in office. The legislation, which has passed the House, would add protections for LGBTQ Americans to the nation’s civil rights laws. The act would ensure that no American loses a job, is evicted from home or is denied a service based on their sexuality.

On the same say as the event, the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce endorsed Biden for president.

"Joe Biden proudly affirms an essential core value of the NGLCC: that we all deserve our shot at the American Dream, and that our economy only succeeds when it is available to all LGBT and allied Americans," NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson said in a statement.

The Trump campaign has also been trying to gain support from LGBTQ voters. The former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said in a video that Trump is a champion for LGBTQ rights.