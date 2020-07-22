Reports: Multiple people shot in Chicago incident

There are varying reports as to how many people were injured.

Multiple people were shot Tuesday in a Chicago neighborhood, according to multiple reports.

The shooting happened in the area of West 79th Street and South Aberdeen Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Recent violence in Chicago prompted President Donald Trump to threaten sending in federal law enforcement officers. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has urged the president not to do it, claiming they may engage in "unconstitutional conduct."

The Trump administration sent federal officers in Portland, Oregon, after weeks of protests there over police brutality and racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Oregon’s governor and Portland’s mayor have expressed anger with the presence of the federal agents, saying that the city’s protests had started to ease just as the federal agents started taking action.

