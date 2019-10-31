The Chicago mayor and the city's teachers union say a strike that has cancelled classes for 11 days has been suspended and that classes will resume Friday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday that the Chicago Teachers Union has agreed to the terms of a tentative deal.

The strike began Oct. 17.

The president of Chicago's teachers union says he's open to a compromise on making up two weeks of lost class time because of a strike.

RELATED: No deal in Chicago teachers strike; classes out for 9th day

RELATED: Chance The Rapper endorses Chicago teachers strike while hosting 'SNL'

Jesse Sharkey said Thursday that restoring all 11 days of canceled classes may not be feasible. He says union leaders want to have a conversation with Mayor Lori Lightfoot but that the amount of makeup time "can't be zero."

Chicago Teachers Union delegates voted Wednesday night to accept a tentative agreement that includes pay raises over a five-year contract. But they say they won't end a strike unless the mayor commits to making up class days.

Lightfoot says adding two weeks is a "nonstarter" but has suggested she's open to a compromise.

The impasse has led to more than 300,000 students missing 11 days of school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.