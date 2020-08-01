WASHINGTON — A settlement has been reached between CNN and Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, who sued the news outlet in a defamation lawsuit related to a viral encounter last year in Washington, D.C.

The Cincinnati Enquirer and Associated Press reports that a CNN spokesperson confirmed the settlement Tuesday.

Sandmann's interaction last year with an Omaha Tribe elder named Nathan Phillips at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. made national news.

Phillips was at an Indigenous Peoples March last January and Sandmann, along with his classmates, were in Washington for the March for Life. A video of the incident played out across national media showing Sandmann and Phillips standing face-to-face in a crowd, with Sandmann staring at Phillips as he played a drum.

Sandmann's lawsuit reportedly sought $275 million and was filled in May according to The Hill.

Both Sandmann and Phillips have said they were trying to defuse tensions between competing demonstrators. Subsequent videos of the encounter showed a more complicated three-way confrontation involving a group of Black Hebrew Israelites.

A subsequent investigation requested by the Diocese of Covington in Kentucky found that the students were not responsible for the incident.

As the Cincinnati Enquirer reports, CNN did not comment further on details of the settlement, only confirming that there was one.

According to multiple reports, Sandmann has also sued the Washington Post and NBC.