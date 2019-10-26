The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 40-year-old man who went missing after leaving Jamestown, Rhode Island, and sailing to Norfolk.

Ryan Hollis left on his 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat on Oct. 23, according to the Coast Guard’s 1st District Headquarters.

Officials said Hollis's final destination is Miami.

Coast Guard officials said if anyone has seen Hollis or his boat, call the command center at 617-223-8555.

