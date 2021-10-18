Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, dies at 84

WASHINGTON — Colin Powell, who made history as the first Black US secretary of state and who served in multiple Republican administrations in Washington, has died at the age of 84.



Powell's family said in a statement that he died Monday morning from complications due to COVID-19. The family said that he was fully vaccinated.



"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American. The Powell Family," a statement posted to Facebook by Powell's family said. read.