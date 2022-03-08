Cormac McCarthy to publish 2 new novels

The "gripping" sequence features a plane crash, an Italian race car seized by the IRS and hidden gold coins... among other things.

NEW YORK — Cormac McCarthy has two novels coming out this fall, his first fiction releases since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road” in 2006.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that “The Passenger,” a long-rumored novel about “morality and science” and “the legacy of sin” that McCarthy reportedly began decades ago, would come out Oct. 25. “Stella Maris,” a prequel to “The Passenger” set eight years earlier, is scheduled for Nov. 22. The two works will be available as a box set on Dec. 6.

“We have a plane crash, a trove of gold coins buried deep underground and hidden in copper pipes, a rare Amati violin that vanishes, an abandoned oil rig in the middle of the ocean, and an Italian race car seized by the IRS — an utterly gripping tale,” McCarthy's editor at Knopf, Jenny Jackson, said in a statement.