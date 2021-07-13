Cornel West resigns from Harvard following tenure dispute

In his resignation letter, West blamed the university for denying him tenure because of his support for Palestine.

WASHINGTON — Political and social activist Cornel West shared his letter of resignation from Harvard University on Monday, claiming the school is in "decline and decay."

"The disarray of a scattered curriculum, the disenchantment of talented yet deferential faculty, and the disorientation of precious students loom large," he wrote in the letter.

West's resignation comes after he claims he was denied the opportunity to receive tenure.

He also addressed how he received a lower salary after his short stint at Princeton, but despite that, hoped to end his career with "some semblance of intellectual intensity and person respect."

"How wrong was I!" he wrote.

"With a few glorious and glaring exceptions, the shadow of Jim Crow was cast in its new glittering form expressed in the language of superficial diversity," he said, adding that all of his courses were categorized under Afro-American Religious Studies despite being part of a variety of subjects.

This is my candid letter of resignation to my Harvard Dean. I try to tell the unvarnished truth about the decadence in our market-driven universities! Let us bear witness against this spiritual rot! pic.twitter.com/hCLAuNSWDu — Cornel West (@CornelWest) July 13, 2021

In his resignation letter, West also blamed the university for denying him tenure because he supported Palestine.

"When my committee recommended a tenure review — also rejected by the Harvard administration — I knew my academic achievements and student teaching meant far less than their political prejudices," West wrote.

Following the death of his mother, West said the newsletter announcement only received two public replies, where an ordinary announcement would typically receive about 20.

"This kind of narcissistic academic professionalism, cowardly deference to the anti-Palestinian prejudices of the Harvard administration, and indifference to my Mother's death constitute an intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep depths," he wrote.