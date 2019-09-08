WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An elderly couple was found dead from an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning in Washington state according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

A 77-year-old Whatcom County man called 911 at 8:23 a.m. to tell police he was going to shoot himself.

He told the 911 dispatcher he had prepared a note for the Sheriff with instructions. The dispatcher attempted to keep the man on the phone but the man disconnected the call after telling the dispatcher "we will be in the front bedroom," of his home in the 6500 block of Timmerman Lane.

Deputies arrived a short time later and set up a perimeter around the house. A crisis negotiator attempted to contact the occupants of the home for about an hour. Deputies then deployed a robot mounted camera.

The man was found in bed dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was lying next to his wife, 76, who was also deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives and crime scene investigators believe it to be a murder-suicide.

Notes found at the scene cited "severe ongoing medical problems with the wife" and also expressed concerns about the couple not having the resources to pay for medical care.

“It is very tragic that one of our senior citizens would find himself in such desperate circumstances where he felt murder and suicide were the only option," Sheriff Bill Elfo said in a press release. "Help is always available with a call to 9-1-1."

