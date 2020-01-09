Elderly couple shamed for their aging house, strangers donate more than $67,000 to help

The home had fallen into disrepair after various health issues prevented the family from doing large home improvements.

WASHINGTON — A couple living in Massachusets found an anonymous note in their mailbox that was short and insensitive. It asked current residents Jimmy and Matilyn Cucuru to paint their home because it was deemed an "eyesore."

The letter, which was sent in late July, was addressed to the current residents in the Gloucester home with no return address, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

"Please Paint Me! :( Eye sore – Your Neighbors. Thanks," the note read.

Jimmy told CNN that the house he and his wife had lived in for the past 50 years had fallen into disrepair after various health issues had prevented them from doing large home improvements.

Marilyn, 72, developed multiple sclerosis about 30 years ago and is mostly confined to her bed, and Jimmy, 71, recently recovered from a quadruple bypass, their GoFundMe page said.

He said what bothered him the most about the note is that the person who wrote it didn't even have the guts to sign it, according to the Washington Post.

When their daughter, Michelle Baran, learned about the note, she posted it onto Facebook.

"My parents and sister live together in a house that my mom grew up in,” Baran posted, according to the Washington Post. “My family for many years took care and maintained this house as best they could, but due to some circumstances, the house repairs have got to be too much for them. Today they received this note. I invite all my friends to share this post, so this coward may get to see this letter my sister has written in response."

The next day, there was an outpouring of support from the community, CNN reported. Neighbors were offering to paint the house for her. The mayor of Gloucester even stopped by to ask how she could help.

Local retailers even offered discounts on renovation materials.

As of Sept. 1, the family's GoFundMe page raised more than $67,000. The money is going directly to the family to be used for new siding on their home, new windows, roof and stairs.

Jimmy told the Washington Post that he's is overwhelmed by the kindness of his community.